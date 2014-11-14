BERLIN Nov 14 Fuel-cell technology is becoming
cheaper and will be commercially viable for mass use in cars by
2025, a senior executive at auto industry supplier Robert Bosch
said on Friday.
Non-polluting fuel-cell cars have failed to gain widespread
acceptance because of prohibitive development costs, even though
they can run five times longer than electric cars and take far
less time to refuel.
By 2025 fuel cell production will be more industrialised,
bringing down costs thanks to greater economies of scale,
Wolf-Henning Scheider, head of Bosch's automotive division, told
an industry conference in Berlin.
"They are not out of the race. They are a viable alternative
to other zero-emission vehicle technologies," Scheider told
Reuters.
Though Scheider said that fuel-cell powertrains are still
likely to be twice as expensive to produce than those for
electric cars in 2025, he expects the higher operating range of
fuel-cell cars to make them a viable alternative.
Daimler, Hyundai, Nissan,
Ford, Toyota, Honda and General Motors
are all developing fuel-cell vehicles.
Toyota and Honda plan to start selling fuel-cell vehicles
next year.
Fuel-cell technology combines hydrogen with oxygen in the
air to generate electricity. The only emissions are water vapour
and heat, but the technology has been held back by high costs
and lack of infrastructure.
The first fuel-cell cars on the market are expected to be
priced at about $70,000, but analysts say that does not cover
manufacturers' development costs, nor the expense of buidling
filling stations at more than $1 million each.
Electric cars are far less expensive and can be charged at
home, work or on the road, but they can travel only 100-200km
(62-124 miles) on a single charge.
