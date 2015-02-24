DETROIT Feb 24 Toyota Motor Corp's
Lexus brand finished on top of the Consumer Reports annual
"brand report card" for the third straight year, the influential
U.S. magazine said on Tuesday.
Japanese brands took four of the top five places. Mazda
Motor Corp was second and the best finisher among
non-luxury brands. Toyota came in third, followed by
Volkswagen AG's Audi from Germany and Fuji Heavy
Industries Ltd's Subaru from Japan.
For the first time, a U.S. brand made the top 10. General
Motor Co's Buick came in seventh, just behind VW's
Porsche.
"Today, many domestic models can go toe-to-toe with the best
imports," said Jake Fisher, director of automotive testing at
Consumer Reports.
For the second year in a row, Tesla Motors Inc's
Model S was named the best model overall.
The Audi A6 was named the best luxury car for the third
straight year.
The Subaru Forester was named the top small SUV, and the
Toyota Highlander the top mid-sized SUV.
The Chevrolet Impala from GM was named best large sedan.
Consumer Reports subscribers rated 1.1 million vehicles in
the annual auto survey. The results come from those ratings,
along with U.S. government and insurance industry safety tests
and road tests by the magazine's staff.
No pickup truck was named as best. Last year's winner, the
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Ram 1500, was not
reliable enough, Consumer Reports said, and the best-selling
model in the United States, Ford Motor Co's F-150, is too
new to have a testing record. Consumer Reports also judged the
GM Chevrolet Silverado as unreliable and the Chevrolet Colorado
as too new for testing results.
Of all the brands in the survey, Buick had the greatest
percentage of its models "recommended" for purchase, at 83
percent. No other U.S. brand had even half of its models
recommended.
Lexus got "recommended" ratings for 78 percent of its models
tested, compared with Mazda, 67 percent; Toyota, 68 percent;
Audi, 56 percent; and Subaru, 80 percent.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)