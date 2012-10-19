* BMW plans to build five car models including Mini-sources
* Company executive to meet Brazilian President Rousseff
By Alberto Alerigi
SAO PAULO, Oct 19 German automaker BMW
plans to invest 800 million reais ($395 million) to build a new
assembly plant in Brazil, sources with direct knowledge of the
project told Reuters on Friday.
BMW's finance chief Friedrich Eichiner told Reuters on
Thursday that the company will submit an investment plan to the
Brazilian government. He did not provide details on the size of
the investment, pending the ongoing negotiations with the
government.
The company decided to go ahead with the project after
initially threatening to pull the plug on the entire endeavor
following a tax hike on imported cars as well as uncertainty
over new rules requiring carmakers use more local content.
With the fresh investment BMW is betting on reaping the
benefits of the growing market for luxury cars in Latin
America's largest economy.
Sources with knowledge of the project told Reuters on
condition of anonymity that BMW plans to invest 800 million
reais to build a plant in Brazil to build five car models,
including the Mini.
BMW's press office declined to comment on the amount of the
investment, but said a senior company executive will meet
President Dilma Rousseff next week to inform the government of
the plans to build the assembly plant.
BMW car sales in Brazil plummeted 29.4 percent in the first
nine months of the year from a year ago to 8,768 units as the
local economy slowly emerges from a year of stagnant growth.
The Brazilian government has given steep tax incentives for
local carmakers to bolster vehicle sales and preserve thousands
of factory jobs as policymakers struggle to jump-start the
economy.