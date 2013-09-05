SAO PAULO, Sept 5 Brazilian automakers lifted their 2013 production forecast to 11.9 percent growth on Thursday, up from a prior outlook for 4.5 percent growth, as surging exports have kept factories busy.
National automakers' association Anfavea also cut its outlook for new auto sales in Brazil this year to growth between 1 percent and 2 percent from 2012, down from a previous forecast of growth between 3.5 percent and 4.5 percent. (Reporting by Roberta Vilas Boas; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
UPDATE 1-In Tallinn, Gabriel expresses doubts on NATO defence spending target
TALLINN, March 1 NATO has not agreed on every nation in the alliance having to meet a spending target of 2 percent of its gross domestic product on defence, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Wednesday on a visit to Estonia.
Lowe's reports 19.3 pct jump in quarterly revenue
March 1 Lowe's Cos Inc, the No. 2 U.S. home improvement retailer, reported a 19.3 percent rise in holiday quarter revenue on Wednesday, boosted by a strong U.S. housing market.