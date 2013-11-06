UPDATE 3-Fears of Chinese backlash over missile defence hit S.Korean stocks
* Chinese tourists crucial to S.Korea's $8 bln duty free business (Add comments from S.Korean foreign ministry, Korean Air comments, closing share prices)
SAO PAULO Nov 6 Automobile production in Brazil fell 2.5 percent and sales rose 6.6 percent in October from September, the national automakers' association said on Wednesday.
Automakers in Brazil produced some 323,800 new cars and trucks last month, while sales totaled about 330,200 vehicles, according to data from industry group Anfavea. Auto output had fallen 2.5 percent and sales slipped 5.9 percent in September.
Brazil is a key market for the world's biggest automakers, including Italy's Fiat SpA, Germany's Volkswagen AG and U.S.-based General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Chinese tourists crucial to S.Korea's $8 bln duty free business (Add comments from S.Korean foreign ministry, Korean Air comments, closing share prices)
* GPIF's domestic bond underweights target for 1st time (Adds quotes, details on investments)
PARIS, March 3 ALD Automotive, the car leasing unit of France's Societe Generale, reported a 21 percent rise in 2016 net profit ahead of its planned initial public offering that could value the company at more than 6 billion euros.