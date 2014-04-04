SAO PAULO, April 4 Automobile production in Brazil fell 3.6 percent and sales fell 7.1 percent in March from February, the national automakers' association said on Friday.

Automakers in Brazil produced about 271,200 new cars and trucks last month, while sales totaled around 240,800 vehicles, according to data released by industry group Anfavea. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Writing by Asher Levine; Editing by Alden Bentley)