SAO PAULO, June 5 Automobile production in Brazil edged up 1.9 percent and sales were flat in May from April, the national automakers' association said on Thursday.

Automakers in Brazil produced 282,500 new cars and trucks last month, while sales totaled 293,400 vehicles, according to data released by industry group Anfavea. Compared to May 2013, auto output fell 18.0 percent and sales dropped 7.2 percent.

Brazil is the world's fourth-largest auto market and a key base of operations for automakers including Italy's Fiat SpA , Germany's Volkswagen AG and U.S.-based General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)