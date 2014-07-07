SAO PAULO, July 7 Automobile production in Brazil fell 23.3 percent and sales dropped 10.2 percent in June from May, Anfavea, the national automakers association, said Monday.

Automakers in Brazil produced some 215,900 cars and trucks last month, while sales totaled about 263,600 vehicles. Auto output tumbled 33.3 percent from a year earlier and sales were 17.3 percent lower.

Brazil's auto market, the world's fourth biggest, is dominated by global carmakers such as Italy's Fiat SpA, Germany's Volkswagen AG and U.S.-based General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)