SAO PAULO Feb 6 A seasonal slump in Brazil's automotive output was especially strong in January as sales of imported cars surged, heightening tensions over trade talks with Mexico.

Production of cars, trucks and buses in Brazil fell 19.2 percent and sales dropped 23 percent in January from December, the national automakers' association Anfavea said on Monday.

Brazil's automakers are accustomed to a post-holiday dropoff, but a surge in import sales to nearly one in four cars last month worsened the slowdown at local factories.

The downturn heightens the stakes for Brazil's talks with Mexico this week to renegotiate or end a long-standing deal that keeps their automotive trade tariff-free. Brazil is seeking to sell more buses and trucks under the deal to improve the balance of their bilateral trade.

The negotiations follow a steep tax hike on some imported cars and an auto trade spat with Argentina last year, as President Dilma Rousseff works to shore up Brazil's manufacturing sector, which barely expanded last year.

Brazil is a key market for the world's biggest automakers, including Italy's Fiat SpA, Germany's Volkswagen AG and U.S.-based General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co. All have invested heavily in Brazilian factories, but many of them import vehicles made in Mexico to diversify their lineups.

GM took the lead in sales of cars and light trucks in January with a surge in sales to over 52,800 vehicles, up 28 percent from a year earlier. Fiat followed with about 51,900 autos sold, up 11 percent from January 2011.

Sales for Volkswagen fell 6 percent from a year before to around 51,400 vehicles in the month, while Ford sales fell 3 percent to about 22,200 units.

Automakers in Brazil produced 211,800 new cars and trucks last month, while sales totaled 268,300 vehicles, according to data released by industry group Anfavea. Auto output fell 4.6 percent and sales gained 8.4 percent in December from November. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Brad Haynes, editing by Dave Zimmerman)