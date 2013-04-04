* Sales still lag from a year ago, but rebound from Feb
* Government extended tax breaks for industry last week
SAO PAULO, April 4 Automobile production in
Brazil rose slightly in March but sales continued to lag
compared with a year earlier, underscoring a fragile market that
prompted the government to extend tax breaks on car and truck
sales through the end of the year.
Vehicle output edged up 3 percent from a year earlier and
sales slipped 6 percent, the national automakers' association
said on Thursday. Compared to a holiday-filled February,
production rose 39 percent and sales climbed 21
percent.
In February, auto output fell 18 percent and sales dropped
25 percent.
Concerned that weak demand could hurt a sector making up a
quarter of Brazil's industrial output, President Dilma Rousseff
decided last week to extend expiring tax breaks for cars and
trucks.
Economists have questioned whether the tax incentives are
providing real economic stimulus or simply delaying an
inevitable slowdown in an auto market that has doubled in six
years to become the world's fourth largest.
Brazil's economy grew a mediocre 0.9 percent last year, hurt
by uncompetitive industry, transportation bottlenecks and
growing consumer debt - factors that have weighed on carmakers
in the country.
Many of the world's biggest automakers have major operations
in Brazil, including Italy's Fiat SpA, Germany's
Volkswagen AG and U.S.-based General Motors Co
and Ford Motor Co.
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Brad Haynes; Editing by
John Wallace)