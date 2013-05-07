* April output climbs to 340,900 vehicles, best month ever * Production pace slows slightly, remains above 2-yr avg * Sales, production boosted by extension of tax breaks SAO PAULO, May 7 Brazil produced a record number of automobiles in April as recovering demand raised hopes that carmakers could shake off an uneven first quarter. Automobile production rose 6.8 percent and sales climbed 17.5 percent in April from March, the national automakers' association Anfavea said on Tuesday. Total production in April reached 340,900 vehicles, breaking the previous record of 329,300 autos set in August 2012, while sales amounted to 333,700 vehicles. Considering two additional working days in April, the pace of production slowed 3 percent from March to about 15,500 vehicles per day, well above an average of about 13,500 over the past two years. Production in the month rose 30.7 percent from April 2012. The auto data may ease concerns over weak demand in a sector making up about a fifth of Brazil's industrial output. President Dilma Rousseff decided in late March to extend expiring tax breaks for cars and trucks. Economists have questioned whether the tax incentives are providing lasting economic stimulus or simply delaying an inevitable slowdown in an auto market that has doubled in six years to become the world's fourth largest. ID:nL2N0CN009] Brazil's economy grew a mediocre 0.9 percent last year, hurt by uncompetitive industry, transportation bottlenecks and growing consumer debt - factors that have weighed on carmakers in the country. Brazil is a key market for the world's biggest automakers, including Italy's Fiat SpA, Germany's Volkswagen AG and U.S.-based General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.