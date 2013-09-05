SAO PAULO, Sept 5 Automobile production in Brazil rose 9.0 percent but sales fell 3.8 percent in August from July, national automakers' association said on Thursday.

Auto output had slipped 2.7 percent with sales up 7.4 percent in the previous month.

Brazil is the world's fourth biggest auto market, with Italy's Fiat SpA, Germany's Volkswagen AG and U.S.-based General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co selling more than 70 percent of new cars in the market. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)