SAO PAULO Oct 6 Brazil's automobile production
recovered in September to its strongest in 11 months but
carmakers kept cutting jobs as weak sales showed little sign of
reversing a year-long slump.
Output rose 13.7 percent and sales rose 8.7
percent in September from August, boosted by an
extra working day in the month, the national automakers'
association Anfavea said on Monday.
But tighter credit and plunging consumer confidence
continued to dampen demand, reducing sales 4.4 percent in
September from a year earlier and contributing to a 9.1 percent
drop in sales during the first nine months of the year.
Production dropped 6.7 percent last month from a year
earlier and is down 16.8 percent through September this year.
Carmakers have been trimming payrolls to adjust to the
tougher environment, offering furloughs and voluntary buyouts to
avoid upsetting the government. President Dilma Rousseff has
offered the industry tax breaks in return for avoiding layoffs
as she aims to maintain record-low unemployment, a key pillar of
her campaign for re-election this month.
Employment in Brazil's auto industry fell in September, the
11th month in row, and is now 6.6 percent lower than a year ago.
Brazil is a major market for global carmakers with local
operations such as Italy's Fiat SpA, Germany's
Volkswagen AG and U.S.-based General Motors Co
and Ford Motor Co.
Fiat remained Brazil's top seller of cars and light trucks
in September, with over 59,200 new registrations. GM stole
second place from VW, selling nearly 49,800 passenger vehicles
compared to about 46,600 cars and light trucks sold by its
German rival. Ford sold around 25,100 vehicles.
Overall, automakers in Brazil produced about 300,800 new
cars, trucks and buses last month, while sales totaled around
296,300 vehicles, according to data released by Anfavea.
