Nov 11 Foreign automakers committed to installing factories in Brazil will be able to avoid a steep tax hike on imported cars as long as they meet regular investment targets, according to a newspaper report on Friday.

Newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported without citing a source that a government decree next month would establish six-month investment requirements for automakers hoping to avoid the tax increase, which is set to take effect in December.

The finance ministry was not immediately available for comment.

Foreign carmakers from China's JAC Motors to luxury brands BMW (BMWG.DE) and Land Rover (TAMO.NS) have discussed or announced new factories in Brazil since the tax hike was set in September to shield the domestic industry.

The government said then that country's IPI tax on industrial goods would be raised by 30 percentage points on vehicles that do not have at least two-thirds of their content produced locally.

The supreme court in October delayed the tax increase until December, saying it needed 90 days to take effect.

The Brazilian economy grew at a rapid 7.5 percent last year, and the number of middle-class citizens has grown 25 percent in the past decade, making the country a crucial growth market for carmakers as many developed economies stagnate.

Brazil is thus a key market for the world's biggest automakers, including Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI, Germany's Volkswagen AG (VOWG.DE) and U.S.-based General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N). (Reporting by Luciana Lopez and Brad Haynes; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)