SAO PAULO Dec 1 Sales of cars and light trucks in Brazil rose 15.7 percent in November from October after two months of declines, according to a source with access to the data, signaling recovering consumer appetite after a sharp third-quarter slowdown in Latin America's largest economy.

Brazilian dealerships sold 305,307 new vehicles last month, the source said, reflecting a 1.9 percent decline from a year earlier.

Brazil is a key market for the world's biggest automakers, including Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI, Germany's Volkswagen AG (VOWG.DE) and U.S.-based General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N).

Fiat led sales with 66,284 vehicles in November, followed by VW, which sold 60,123 vehicles in the month. GM sold 55,935 vehicles and Ford sold 27,060 in November.

The Anfavea association of automakers in Brazil will report official November sales and production numbers for the industry on Wednesday, along with its outlook for 2012. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)