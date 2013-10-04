SAO PAULO Oct 4 Carmakers in Brazil will invest 74.1 billion reais ($33.7 billion) by 2017, up from a previous forecast of 60 billion reais, national automakers association Anfavea said on Friday.

Brazil is the world's fourth-biggest auto market, with Italy's Fiat SpA, Germany's Volkswagen AG and U.S.-based General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co selling more than 70 percent of new cars in the market.

($1 = 2.2 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Silvio Cascione)