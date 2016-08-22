(Recasts to add details on exports, context throughout)
SAO PAULO Aug 22 Brazilian car exports could
suffer if an ongoing rally in the currency extends beyond 3.1
reais per dollar, a key industry group said on Monday, a sign
manufacturers could seek government help to stay competitive in
overseas markets.
While output and domestic sales are expected to fall 5.5
percent and 19 percent this year, respectively, exports are
expected to surge 21.5 percent, thanks to the impact of a weaker
currency in 2015 and during the first four months of this year,
said Antonio Megale, president of Anfavea, which represents
carmakers based in the country.
Still, he suggested that a 23 percent gain in the Brazilian
real this year could put the brakes on shipments of Brazil-made
cars and trucks abroad. A stronger currency usually makes a
country's exports more expensive abroad.
"The exchange rate at current levels still allows us to
compete, but if the real appreciates further, I am sure we may
have problems," he said.
His remarks highlight the extent to which Brazilian
manufacturers, saddled with bloated tax and labor costs, depend
on the currency to compete globally.
Optimism that Brazil is near the end of a two-year political
stalemate with the expected impeachment of President Dilma
Rousseff this month has stoked a 23 percent rally in the real
this year.
The currency rose slightly on Monday to 3.2065 reais to the
dollar.
Auto output and sales in Latin America's largest economy are
forecast to drop sharply this year amid the harshest recession
in eight decades and political turmoil that has hurt confidence.
The government and carmakers are discussing alternatives to
replace a car industry promotion program that expires next year,
and which includes a gradual opening of the sector to foreign
competition.
"We need to open ourselves up to the world, but we cannot do
that too quickly," Megale said at the event.
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bernadette Baum)