* President extends tax cut due to expire Oct 31

* Stimulus boosted auto industry since May, impact flagging

* Finance minister says extension could be the last

By Brad Haynes

SAO PAULO, Oct 24 Brazil will renew tax cuts for local carmakers through the end of the year, President Dilma Rousseff announced on Wednesday, extending a key economic stimulus measure to help an incipient recovery in Latin America's largest economy.

The government has handed broad tax incentives to the auto industry to prevent layoffs and jump-start a struggling manufacturing sector that dragged down the Brazilian economy to a near standstill. The auto sector makes up more than a fifth of the country's industrial output and 5 percent of its economy.

The cut in the so-called IPI tax results in reducing the price to consumers by about 7 percent. The government helped boost car sales in May with the tax reduction, leading to record new automobile sales in August.

But repeated renewals of the tax cuts -- previously valid through the end of October -- have had diminishing returns, and auto sales slumped in September.

Car production levels have been slower to recover, as the industry focused on clearing inventories from the first half of the year.

The extension of the IPI tax break for automakers will likely be the last one and should cost the government about 800 million reais ($395 million) in lost revenue, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Wednesday.

Mantega said he expects the tax break to bolster investment and employment in the sector while also helping prevent car dealers from raising showroom prices.

"We don't want price increase at the end of the year... we want prices to continue low and well-behaved," Mantega told reporters in Brasilia.

The barrage of fiscal and monetary stimulus by the Brazilian government has fueled fears of quickening inflation in coming years. In the 12 months to mid-October, inflation accelerated to 5.56 percent, well above the center of the official target range of 4.5 percent -- plus or minus two percentage points.

FEWER IMPORTED CARS

Rousseff also said her latest policies governing the auto industry would reduce the weight of imported vehicles in the Brazilian market -- one of the few bright spots for a glum global auto industry.

"We will continue importing, but what we won't do is import above all else," Rousseff said at the Sao Paulo auto show.

A steep tax increase on imported cars and auto parts, aimed at protecting Brazilian jobs and encouraging more capital spending, has accelerated some investments in the country and scrambled plans for others.

German automaker BMW announced earlier this week plans to invest $261 million in a Brazilian factory to enter to the country's much-coveted luxury car market.

Sales of imported automobiles slipped 2 percent in the first nine months of 2012 from a year earlier to about 597,000 vehicles, according to national automaker association Anfavea, making up about 21 percent of sales in the year so far.