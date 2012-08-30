* Expectations of expiring tax break spurred car sales
* Gov't extended incentive on Wednesday for two more months
* Focus turns to lagging output, plunging productivity
SAO PAULO, Aug 30 Car sales in Brazil surged in
August to what may be their best month ever, a source with
access to registration data said on Thursday, as customers
rushed to take advantage of a tax break they expected to end
this week.
The government said on Wednesday that it would extend tax
incentives for most locally made cars for another two months to
bolster an incipient economic recovery. Until then, August sales
had climbed to the fastest pace in nearly two years.
Tax breaks have provided much-needed relief for the local
auto industry after credit tightened and sales stalled in the
first half. But production has been slow to recover as carmakers
focus on clearing inventories and bracing for a potential
hangover after the temporary tax relief expires.
That may have changed after sales climbed past 358,000 cars
and light trucks through Aug. 29, according to the industry
source, threatening to break Brazil's monthly sales record of
381,552 vehicles in December 2010.
Automobile output from January to July this year dropped 8.5
percent from the first seven months of 2011, heading toward its
first annual contraction in a decade.
The Brazilian auto industry, which makes up more than a
fifth of the country's industrial output and 5 percent of its
gross domestic product, has become a focal point of President
Dilma Rousseff's efforts to reignite a stalled economy.
But tax relief has come on the condition that carmakers
avoid layoffs, making it harder for companies such as General
Motors Co to shift production to more efficient plants.
The political pressure has added to plunging productivity in
the auto industry. Output per employee, calculated with data
from automaker group Anfavea, dropped by 12 percent in the first
half of 2012 to its lowest in eight years.
Brazil is the world's fourth-biggest auto market, with most
local production coming from Italy's Fiat SpA,
Germany's Volkswagen AG and U.S.-based General
Motors and Ford Motor Co.