(Recasts with total number of Canadian sales, analyst comments)
By Susan Taylor
TORONTO, Sept 3 Canadian auto sales raced to an
all-time record in August as consumers in the country's most
populous province rushed back into the market, helping fuel a
7.9 percent jump in new vehicle sales, an independent industry
analyst said on Wednesday.
Strong demand in Ontario and parts of western Canada drove
industry sales of 171,560 new vehicles in the month of August,
up from 159,004 a year ago, said Dennis DesRosiers of DesRosiers
Automotive Consultants.
A 14 percent jump in truck sales offset essentially flat car
sales.
Canada's "hot" auto market has set five monthly sales
records this year, DesRosiers said in a report, with
year-to-date sales up a "spectacular" 4.6 percent at 1,256,649
vehicles.
In the United States, August sales were the highest for that
month in more than a decade, helped by heavy discounting from
manufacturers and a strong Labor Day weekend close, as the
industry sold at an annualized pace not seen since early
2006.
U.S. August sales rose 5.4 percent from a year ago to
1,583,476 vehicles, according to a Reuters analysis.
Canada's top seller in August was Ford Motor Co of Canada
Ltd which maintained leadership for a fifth consecutive
month.
Total sales rose 2.6 percent to 27,988 vehicles. Truck sales
climbed 10.4 percent, to 22,539 vehicles, offsetting a 20.5
percent drop in car sales, to 5,449 vehicles.
"We look forward to continued momentum in the fall," said
Ford Canada Chief Executive Officer Dianne Craig in a statement.
Chrysler Canada said it posted a 22 percent jump in sales,
to 26,825 cars and trucks, marking its biggest August sales ever
and best year-to-date sales on record.
Truck sales rose 33.3 percent, to 24,302 vehicles, while car
sales dropped 31.8 percent to 2,523, said Chrysler, a unit of
Fiat SpA. Year-to-date, sales are up 7 percent.
Strong sales of core brands put the company "on pace to have
the best year in our 89-year history," said Chrysler Canada
Chief Operating Officer David Buckingham in a statement.
General Motors of Canada Ltd reported a 4.8 percent
August sales increase, to 22,111 vehicles. Truck sales grew 7.3
percent to 16,089 vehicles, but car sales dipped 1.1 percent to
6,022 vehicles.
Honda Canada reported a 44 percent jump in August
sales of its Honda and Acura brands to 13,663 vehicles.
Honda unit sales rose 50 percent to 12,081 vehicles, while
Acura sales grew 9 percent, to 1,582 vehicles.
Toyota Canada Inc said monthly sales rose 4.8
percent to 18,487 vehicles, lifted by a 9.2 percent increase in
truck sales to 8,978 vehicles, an all-time August record.
(Editing by Franklin Paul, Matthew Lewis and Nick Zieminski)