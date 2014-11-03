UPDATE 1-Amaya's profit beats on lower costs
March 22 Canada's Amaya Inc , owner of online gambling sites PokerStars and Full Tilt, reported fourth-quarter profit ahead of estimates as it added more customers and cut costs.
TORONTO Nov 3 Chrysler Canada's new vehicle sales rose 23 percent for the month of October to 22,303 cars and trucks, from 18,131 a year earlier, boosted by the Jeep brand and its Chrysler 200 sedan, the auto maker said on Monday.
Jeep brand sales rose 79 percent to 5,561 vehicles, while the company sold 1,800 Chrysler 200 sedans, up from 816 a year earlier. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Canadian unit said sales for this calendar year to date are the highest in its 89-year history. (Reporting by Allison Martell, Editing by Franklin Paul)
SAO PAULO, March 22 Brazil's largest education firm Kroton Educacional SA on Wednesday reported a 19.3 percent rise in adjusted fourth-quarter net income, to 487.5 million reais, above a consensus estimate of 427.9 million reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.
* Aveo announces first patient dosed in phase 1/2 tinivo trial of tivozanib and opdivo (nivolumab) in advanced RCC