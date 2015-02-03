TORONTO Feb 3 Chrysler Canada on Tuesday reported higher auto sales and said it set January sales records for its Ram and Jeep brands.

The automaker, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV , said it sold 18,054 cars and trucks last month, 2 percent higher than a year ago, when it sold 17,698 vehicles.

Truck sales rose 8.5 percent, while car sales fell 34.7 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Dan Grebler)