TORONTO, March 3 Toyota Canada's February sales rose 18.8 percent from a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday, to 13,002 cars and trucks, boosted in part by a jump in sales of its Camry model.

Toyota passenger car sales rose 22.8 percent to 5,890, while truck sales were up 15.7 percent at 5,974, Toyota said in a statement. The Camry sedan sold 1,379 units, up 80.7 percent from a year earlier, while Toyota's Sienna minivan saw a 94.9 percent increase, to 1,025 units, it added.

The news came as several major automakers missed analysts' bullish forecasts for U.S. auto sales, hit by bad weather for the second year in a row. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Alan Crosby)