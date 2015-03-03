(Adds results from General Motors and Honda)

TORONTO, March 3 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles topped February sales in Canada, handily beating Ford Motor Co, which posted lower car and truck sales, according to company sales data.

FCA sales edged up 1 percent to 18,711 vehicles last month from a year earlier, the company said, barely maintaining a 63-month streak of year-over-year sales growth.

The company said it expects growth to continue as it launches new products in Canada, including the Jeep Renegade. Jeep brand sales rose 2 percent to 4,282 vehicles in February, while sales of the Jeep Wrangler rose 14 percent to 2,424.

FCA's overall truck sales rose 3.2 percent, while car sales fell 15.5 percent.

Ford Canadian sales dropped 7.4 percent from a year earlier, to 15,025 cars and trucks, as car sales dropped 26.1 percent, and truck sales fell 3.0 percent. Ford Canada said sales of its F-150 pickup rose 10 percent, setting a new record for February.

General Motors Co Canadian sales rose 6 percent to 13,806 vehicles, boosted by sales of Chevrolet and GMC pickup trucks, which rose more than 44 percent.

The sales results came as several major automakers missed analysts' bullish forecasts for U.S. auto sales, hit by bad weather in February for the second year in a row.

Toyota Canada said its February sales rose 18.8 percent from a year earlier, to 13,002 cars and trucks, boosted in part by a jump in sales of its Camry model.

Toyota passenger car sales rose 22.8 percent to 5,890 vehicles, while truck sales were up 15.7 percent at 5,974, Toyota said in a statement. The Camry sedan sold 1,379 vehicles, up 80.7 percent from a year earlier, while Toyota's Sienna minivan saw a 94.9 percent increase, to 1,025, it added.

Honda Canada's sales fell 6 percent to 8,307 vehicles, a performance that the company said did not meet its expectations.

"Mother Nature had her cold clutches on most of the country in February, resulting in decreased traffic to our dealerships," said Honda, adding that it expects to recover lost sales in the coming months. (Reporting by Allison Martell and Solarina Ho; editing by Alan Crosby and Matthew Lewis)