UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TORONTO Oct 1 Chrysler Canada's new vehicle sales rose 20 percent for the month of September to 23,742 cars and trucks, boosted in part by its Jeep brand, which saw sales jump 140 percent from a year earlier.
The Canadian unit said sales for this calendar year to date are the highest in its 89-year history. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources