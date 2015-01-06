By Paul Lienert
| LAS VEGAS
LAS VEGAS Jan 5 Germany's Daimler AG wants to
reset consumers' expectations about self-driving cars with its
futuristic Mercedes-Benz F 015 concept, unveiled Monday evening
at the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
"Anyone who focuses solely on the technology has not yet
grasped how autonomous driving will change our society," said
Daimler Chief Executive Officer Dieter Zetsche, one of this
year's keynote speakers at CES. "The car is growing beyond its
role as a mere means of transport and will ultimately become a
mobile living space."
Until now, automakers such as Daimler and
Volkswagen AG's Audi have largely focused on
developing automated systems, including braking and steering,
that make cars safer and easier to operate.
The F 015 luxury sedan concept, with its spacious cabin and
lounge-like seating for four, explores new possibilities for
self-driving cars that can double as virtual living rooms on
wheels. And in keeping with Mercedes tradition and the concept's
"luxury in motion" theme, the post-modern passenger space is
trimmed in walnut veneer, nappa leather, polished aluminum and
glass, with soft blue LED lighting.
The F 015 can be operated autonomously or manually. When the
vehicle is in fully driverless mode, the four motorized lounge
chairs can be rotated to allow face-to-face conversations. When
required for manual operation, the driver's chair swivels back
to face forward.
To facilitate connectivity with the outside world, the F 015
is equipped with six digital display screens throughout the
cabin. The screens can be activated via gestures, eye-tracking
or touch.
Mercedes wrapped all that fancy hardware and software in a
lightweight, impact-resistant structure of carbon-fiber,
aluminum and high-strength steel. The concept was also designed
to accommodate an electric motor and hydrogen fuel cell.
The F 015 represents a huge leap forward conceptually and
stylistically from the Mercedes-Benz S 500 Intelligent Drive
research vehicle that piloted itself on a 100-kilometer journey
from Mannheim to Pforzheim in August 2013.
The 2013 journey, made in a specially modified S-Class sedan
equipped with various automated systems, traced the path driven
125 years earlier by Bertha Benz, wife of company co-founder
Karl Benz, in one of the world's first gasoline-powered
automobiles.
Mercedes currently equips several of its production vehicles
with a variety of semi-automated systems, including parking
assist, traffic jam assist and steering assist.
The company's forward vision, embodied in a project titled
"City of the Future 2030+", sees self-driving cars as a
springboard for redesigning traffic-dense urban spaces with
unique "safety" zones accessible only by autonomous vehicles.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Las Vegas; Editing by Alan
Crosby)