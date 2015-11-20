UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
GUANGZHOU, China Nov 20 Daimler AG is continuing discussions with BAIC Group about allowing the Chinese company to take a stake in the Germany automaker, Daimler's China chief, Hubertus Troska, said on Friday.
Troska made the comments at the annual Guangzhou auto show in southern China. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by John Ruwitch)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.