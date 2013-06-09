BEIJING, June 9 Vehicle sales in China rose 9.8 percent in May from a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Sunday.

That compares with a 13.4 percent year-on-year gain in April.

In May, automakers shipped 1.76 million passenger cars, trucks and buses to dealerships in China, with sales in the first five months up 12.6 percent to 9.03 million, CAAM said. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Jonathan Standing)