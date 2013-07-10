BEIJING, July 10 Vehicle sales in China rose 11.2 percent in June from a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Wednesday.

That compares with a 9.8 percent year-on-year gain in May.

In June, automakers shipped 1.75 million passenger cars, trucks and buses to dealerships in China.

For the first half, vehicle sales rose 12.3 percent to 10.78 million. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Jonathan Standing)