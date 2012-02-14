(Repeats to remove extraneous word from headline)

BEIJING, Jan 14 January car sales in China declined 23.8 percent from a year earlier, the biggest monthly drop in more than three years as automakers and dealers reduced working hours during the Lunar New Year holiday, which came earlier than last year.

A total of 1.16 million sedans, sport utility vehicles and multi-purpose vehicles were sold in the country, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said. ---------------------------------------------------------------

Jan pct change y-t-d pct --------------------------------------------------------------- NATIONAL TOTAL BY CAAM Cars 1,160,600 -23.8 1,160,600 -23.8 Vehicles 1,389,800 -26.4 1,389,800 -26.4 ---------------------------------------------------------------

The following table shows passenger car and vehicle sales in January and year-to-date by manufacturers (units; percent changes are from a year earlier). ---------------------------------------------------------------

Jan pct change y-t-d pct ---------------------------------------------------------------

General Motors 246,654 -8.0 246,654 -8.0

Shanghai GM 124,073 NA 124,073 NA

SAIC-GM-Wuling 119,948 NA 119,948 NA

FAW GM 2,433 NA 2,433 NA

SAIC 380,305 -8.5 380,305 -8.5

Shanghai VW 110,008 -2.7 110,008 -2.7

Shanghai GM 127,443 -4.0 127,443 -4.0

Own brand cars 11,001 -45.3 11,001 -45.3

SAIC-GM-Wuling 120,796 -9.4 120,796 -9.4

Mazda Motor 22,740 14.0 22,740 14.0

Dongfeng 168,643 -19.4 168,643 -19.4

PV 141,509 -13.3 141,509 -13.3

CV 27,134 -41.1 27,134 -41.1

DF Nissan JV 107,168 -20.4 107,168 -20.4

DF PSA JV 34,340 -18.1 34,340 -18.1

DF Honda 20,496 -28.9 20,496 -28.9

DF Own brand car 6,497 108.0 6,497 108.0

*Ford Motor 30,978 -41.9 30,978 -41.9

CFM (Ford brands) 18,324 -42.6 18,324 -42.6

Jiangling 12,045 -42.5 12,045 -42.5

Mercedes-Benz 15,390 0.4 15,390 0.4

S-Class 2,950 12.0 2,950 12.0

Smart 1,440 NA 1,440 NA

Geely 38,100 -16.5 38,100 -16.5

Emgrand 10,689 NA 10,689 NA

Englon 12,905 NA 12,905 NA

GLEagle 14,506 NA 14,506 NA

BYD 30,121 NA 30,121 NA

S6 5,821 NA 5,821 NA

Chonging Changan 126,099 -36.8 126,099 -36.8

CFM 40,945 -36.6 40,945 -36.6

Jiangling 13,047 -42.9 13,047 -42.9

Audi brand 33,200 21.8 33,200

21.8

Honda Motor 78,319 35.8 617,764 -4.5

Guangqi Honda 51,522 35.3 362,294 -6.1

Dongfeng Honda 26,797 36.7 255,470 -2.0 ----------------------------------------------------------------

* Ford's China car sales, including CFMA, excluded Mazda's sales in 2011.

* Audi's sales including models sold in mainland China and Hong Kong.

* Dongfeng's sales include the Hong Kong listed company only, which holds most of its state parents auto assets.

NOTE: General Motors Co operates a 49-51 car manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp in Shanghai. It also makes mini-vans and pick-up trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW Group, making light commercial vehicles.

Toyota Motor Corp operates car ventures with Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd and FAW Group in China.

Hyundai Motor Co has a car venture with BAIC Group. Kia Motors Corp makes cars in China in a tie-up with Dongfeng Motor Group and Jiangsu Yueda Investment Co Ltd.

Ford Motor Co makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp . It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd , which makes Ford's Transit vans.

Volkswagon AG makes cars in partnership with SAIC and FAW.

Honda Motor Co Ltd makes cars in tie-ups with Dongfeng Motor Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co.

Dongfeng Motor also makes vehicles in tie-ups with Honda Motor, Nissan Motor Co Ltd and PSA Peugeot-Citroen . The Dongfeng Nissan venture makes both cars and light commercial vehicles.

Daimler AG makes Mercedes-Benz models in China in partnership with Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Corp.

SAIC operates car ventures with GM and Volkswagen. It also makes mini-vehicles in southern China with GM and subsidiary Liuzhou Wuling Automobile.

BYD Co Ltd is 10 percent owned by U.S. billionaire investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc .

Great Wall Motor Co Ltd is China's largest SUV maker.

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd is a private-sector car maker. Its parent Zhejiang Geely in August took over Ford Motor's Volvo car unit, marking the biggest acquisition in Chinese auto industry.

BMW AG makes car in partnership with the parent of Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Editing by Chris Lewis)