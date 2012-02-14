(Repeats to remove extraneous word from headline)
BEIJING, Jan 14 January car sales in China
declined 23.8 percent from a year earlier, the biggest monthly
drop in more than three years as automakers and dealers reduced
working hours during the Lunar New Year holiday, which came
earlier than last year.
A total of 1.16 million sedans, sport utility vehicles and
multi-purpose vehicles were sold in the country, the China
Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said.
---------------------------------------------------------------
Jan pct change y-t-d pct
---------------------------------------------------------------
NATIONAL TOTAL BY CAAM
Cars 1,160,600 -23.8 1,160,600 -23.8
Vehicles 1,389,800 -26.4 1,389,800 -26.4
---------------------------------------------------------------
The following table shows passenger car and vehicle sales in
January and year-to-date by manufacturers (units; percent
changes are from a year earlier).
---------------------------------------------------------------
Jan pct change y-t-d pct
---------------------------------------------------------------
General Motors 246,654 -8.0 246,654 -8.0
Shanghai GM 124,073 NA 124,073 NA
SAIC-GM-Wuling 119,948 NA 119,948 NA
FAW GM 2,433 NA 2,433 NA
SAIC 380,305 -8.5 380,305 -8.5
Shanghai VW 110,008 -2.7 110,008 -2.7
Shanghai GM 127,443 -4.0 127,443 -4.0
Own brand cars 11,001 -45.3 11,001 -45.3
SAIC-GM-Wuling 120,796 -9.4 120,796 -9.4
Mazda Motor 22,740 14.0 22,740 14.0
Dongfeng 168,643 -19.4 168,643
-19.4
PV 141,509 -13.3 141,509 -13.3
CV 27,134 -41.1 27,134 -41.1
DF Nissan JV 107,168 -20.4 107,168 -20.4
DF PSA JV 34,340 -18.1 34,340 -18.1
DF Honda 20,496 -28.9 20,496 -28.9
DF Own brand car 6,497 108.0 6,497 108.0
*Ford Motor 30,978 -41.9 30,978 -41.9
CFM (Ford brands) 18,324 -42.6 18,324 -42.6
Jiangling 12,045 -42.5 12,045 -42.5
Mercedes-Benz 15,390 0.4 15,390 0.4
S-Class 2,950 12.0 2,950 12.0
Smart 1,440 NA 1,440 NA
Geely 38,100 -16.5 38,100 -16.5
Emgrand 10,689 NA 10,689 NA
Englon 12,905 NA 12,905 NA
GLEagle 14,506 NA 14,506 NA
BYD 30,121 NA 30,121 NA
S6 5,821 NA 5,821 NA
Chonging Changan 126,099 -36.8 126,099
-36.8
CFM 40,945 -36.6 40,945 -36.6
Jiangling 13,047 -42.9 13,047 -42.9
Audi brand 33,200 21.8 33,200
21.8
Honda Motor 78,319 35.8 617,764 -4.5
Guangqi Honda 51,522 35.3 362,294 -6.1
Dongfeng Honda 26,797 36.7 255,470 -2.0
----------------------------------------------------------------
* Ford's China car sales, including CFMA, excluded Mazda's
sales in 2011.
* Audi's sales including models sold in mainland China and
Hong Kong.
* Dongfeng's sales include the Hong Kong listed company
only, which holds most of its state parents auto assets.
NOTE: General Motors Co operates a 49-51 car
manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp
in Shanghai. It also makes mini-vans and pick-up
trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling
Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW
Group, making light commercial vehicles.
Toyota Motor Corp operates car ventures with
Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd and FAW Group in
China.
Hyundai Motor Co has a car venture with BAIC
Group. Kia Motors Corp makes cars in China in a
tie-up with Dongfeng Motor Group and Jiangsu Yueda Investment Co
Ltd.
Ford Motor Co makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other
sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan
Automobile Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp
. It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd
, which makes Ford's Transit vans.
Volkswagon AG makes cars in partnership with
SAIC and FAW.
Honda Motor Co Ltd makes cars in tie-ups with
Dongfeng Motor Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co.
Dongfeng Motor also makes vehicles in tie-ups with Honda
Motor, Nissan Motor Co Ltd and PSA Peugeot-Citroen
. The Dongfeng Nissan venture makes both cars and light
commercial vehicles.
Daimler AG makes Mercedes-Benz models in China in
partnership with Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Corp.
SAIC operates car ventures with GM and Volkswagen. It also
makes mini-vehicles in southern China with GM and subsidiary
Liuzhou Wuling Automobile.
BYD Co Ltd is 10 percent owned by U.S.
billionaire investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
.
Great Wall Motor Co Ltd is China's
largest SUV maker.
Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd is a private-sector
car maker. Its parent Zhejiang Geely in August took over Ford
Motor's Volvo car unit, marking the biggest acquisition in
Chinese auto industry.
BMW AG makes car in partnership with the parent of
Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd.
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Editing by Chris Lewis)