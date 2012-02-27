BEIJING Feb 27 China intends to bypass foreign brands for its government car fleet and use only local manufacturers, the latest vehicle purchase list posted on a government website over the weekend shows.

Government at all levels has spent lavishly on foreign cars, from Tata Motor's Land Rover, Volkswagen AG's Audi, BMW, Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz to Toyota Motor's Camry and Honda Motor's Accord.

In 2010, expense on government vehicles came to around 80 billion yuan ($12.7 billion) according to some estimates. And fleets of black government Audi A6s occasionally zooming around Beijing and violating every traffic rule with impunity have long aroused public resentment.

The government is now turning to SAIC Motor, FAW Group and other national automakers, according to the preliminary purchase list for 2012.

Dongfeng Motor Group Co, BYD, Geely Automobile Holdings all made it on to the list, released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology to seek public opinion.

Even lesser known players such as Jianghuai Auto , Hafei Automobile and Hunan Jiangnan Automobile are on the list.

In part to appease public anger, regulators issued rules in November to cap the price of vehicles used for official purpose at 180,000 yuan ($28,600) and the size of engine at 1.8 litres.

It also mandated manufacturers supplying vehicles to the government must have spent no less than 3 percent of their core revenue on research and development in the past two years.

The latest initiative, if finalised, would mark the most aggressive measure ever to curb the run-away buying frenzy and stock markets reacted positively.

Jianghuai Auto jumped to its trading limit shortly after the market opened. Great Wall Motor traded in Hong Kong rose 5.5 percent, with shares of Chongqing Changan Automobile up 4.95 percent.

FAW is getting ready to revive its Red Flag premier sedan. SAIC and BAIC Group also unveiled plans to roll out upscale marques.

Industry observers, however, remain cautious as Chinese officials may find ways to circumvent Beijing's rulings.

"It's the first time ever that foreign brands have been excluded from the official list," said John Zeng, director for industry consultancy LMC Automotive Asia Pacific region.

"But the end result depends on the execution as always." ($1 = 6.2978 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Editing by Nick Macfie)