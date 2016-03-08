BEIJING, March 8 China's vehicle sales in February fell 3.7 percent from a year earlier, data from China Passenger Car Association showed on Tuesday.

Auto sales totaled 1.37 million, the association said in a statement on its website.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), whose statistics are generally viewed as the benchmark for the industry, is expected to report wholesale data for February later this month. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)