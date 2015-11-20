GUANGZHOU, China Nov 20 Toyota is likely to achieve its goal of selling 1.1 million vehicles in China this year, China chief Hiroji Onishi said at the annual Guangzhou auto show on Friday.

In China, the Japanese automaker has two 50-50 joint venture partnerships in the world's largest auto market, including with FAW Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by John Ruwitch)