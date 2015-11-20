GUANGZHOU, China Nov 20 Volkswagen AG will launch six new made-in-China SUVs in the next three to four years and continue with its commitment to invest in the country, a company executive said at the annual Guangzhou auto show on Friday.

The company also expects the China passenger vehicle market to grow 3-5 percent in 2016, Vice President for Sales and Marketing Weiming Soh said. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by John Ruwitch)