By Paul Lienert
| DETROIT, June 21
DETROIT, June 21 Faraday Future plans to begin
testing prototype self-driving electric vehicles on California
roads later this year after winning approval from the state, an
industry source said on Tuesday.
The China-backed, Los Angeles-based startup plans to begin
building and selling electric vehicles next year in the United
States, but has not disclosed details of its self-driving
program.
A spokesperson from the California Department of Motor
Vehicles on Tuesday confirmed that Faraday had been approved to
test self-driving vehicles on public roads on June 17.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; editing by Diane Craft)