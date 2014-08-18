DETROIT Aug 18 Chrysler Group LLC said on
Monday its head of U.S. sales, Reid Bigland, has been appointed
to lead the Alfa Romeo brand for North America, as it prepares
for a relaunch aimed at reaching sales of 150,000 in four years.
Bigland, 47, joined Chrysler in 2006 as the head of its
Canadian operations, a position he continues to maintain. He
will be in charge of relaunching the sporty Alfa Romeo brand,
which has not been sold in the United States and Canada since
1996.
Chrysler, which is owned by Fiat SpA, also
announced that Robert Hegbloom will head its Ram Truck brand.
Hegbloom, 50, was also named to its North American leadership
team. He joined Chrysler in 1986.
Bigland is also a member of the same North American
leadership team as well as being a member of the Fiat Chrysler
Group Executive Council.
"Both Reid and Bob have grown tremendously as leaders in the
last five years, and the time has come for them to have expanded
leadership roles," Sergio Marchionne, chief executive of Fiat
and Chrysler, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Paul Simao)