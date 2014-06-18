(Corrects in third paragraph to show there have been no
reported injuries, but one crash related to issue)
DETROIT, June 18 U.S. safety regulators said on
Wednesday they have opened two investigations into Chrysler
Group vehicles involving possibly faulty ignition switches that
can be bumped out of the "run" position, disabling airbags in
the event of a crash.
The issue is similar to recalls by General Motors Co
for faulty ignition switches, which have been linked to the
deaths of at least 13 people.
No deaths or injuries but one crash are linked to the
ignition switch issue suspected in about 1.25 million vehicles
covering five Chrysler Group models involved in the new
investigations by the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration, the agency said.
Chrysler Group is a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)