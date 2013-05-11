May 11 Chrysler Group LLC is recalling about
469,000 SUVs worldwide to update software after some vehicles'
circuit boards were found to be transmitting signals that
trigger inadvertent gearshifts to neutral, the No. 3 U.S.
automaker said Saturday.
Included are 2006- to 2010-model-year Jeep Commanders and
2005 to 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokees, of which about 295,000 are in
the United States, 28,500 are in Canada and 4,200 are in Mexico.
The remaining 141,000 are outside of North America.
Chrysler, an affiliate of Italy's Fiat SpA, also
said it is recalling 532 2013-model-year Ram 1500 pickup trucks
in the United States and Canada, a third of which remain in
dealer inventories, to inspect and possibly replace windshield
defrosting and defogging components.
Additionally, the company said it is recalling about 5,330
right-hand-drive 2008 to 2012 Jeep Wranglers to install dust
shields to prevent dust buildup that could compromise airbag
operation. All of the vehicles, used mostly for rural mail
delivery, are in the United States.
Chrysler said it was unaware of any accidents or injuries
linked to the recall issues.
The company said it will directly contact affected customers
and repair the issues free of cost.