*
May 11 Chrysler Group LLC is recalling about
469,000 SUVs worldwide to update software after some vehicles'
circuit boards were found to be transmitting signals that
trigger inadvertent gear shifts to neutral, the No. 3 U.S.
automaker said Saturday.
Included are 2006- to 2010-model-year Jeep Commanders and
2005 to 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokees, of which about 295,000 are in
the United States, 28,500 are in Canada and 4,200 are in Mexico.
The remaining 141,000 are outside of North America.
Chrysler was aware of 26 accidents and 2 injuries related to
the gearshift problem but no fatalities, a company spokesman
said.
It was Chrysler's largest recall since more than 900,000
Jeep Grand Cherokee and Liberty SUVs were recalled worldwide in
November to fix a part that could cause airbags to deploy
inadvertently.
Chrysler, an affiliate of Italy's Fiat SpA, also
said it is recalling 532 2013-model-year Ram 1500 pickup trucks
in the United States and Canada, a third of which remain in
dealer inventories, to inspect and possibly replace windshield
defrosting and defogging components.
Additionally, the company said it is recalling about 5,330
right-hand-drive 2008 to 2012 Jeep Wranglers to install dust
shields to prevent dust buildup that could compromise airbag
operation. All of the vehicles, used mostly for rural mail
delivery, are in the United States.
Chrysler said it was unaware of any accidents or injuries
linked to the Ram and Wrangler recall issues.
The company said it will directly contact affected customers
and make the repairs for free.
Chrysler, which emerged from a government-sponsored
bankruptcy four years ago, last month reported a steep drop in
quarterly profits due to an aggressive new-vehicle launch
schedule, but said it was on track to meet its business targets,
expecting a strong second half of 2013.
Sergio Marchionne, CEO of Chrysler and its Italian parent
Fiat, which currently owns a 58.5 percent share of the U.S.
automaker, said there was a 50-50 chance that Fiat's buyout of
Chrysler would be finalized by June 2014.