DETROIT, June 12 The Chrysler Group said on
Wednesday it will recall about 37,000 pickup trucks on two
separate issues, neither of which had led to any accidents or
injuries.
About 30,000 of the trucks will be recalled to restore a
dashboard warning light that alerts drivers if the tail lights
are not working.
That issue affects model year 2013 Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500
pickup trucks.
Dealers will perform a software upgrade to reactivate the
warning light on the trucks at no cost to owners, Chrysler said.
The issue was discovered by Chrysler engineers performing
routine testing, the company said.
The recall will affect about 17,400 model year 2013 Ram
1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups in the United States; 11,500 in
Canada; 470 in Mexico; and 775 in markets outside North America.
In a separate recall, model year 2012 Ram heavy duty 4500
and 5500 trucks should be repaired to fix an issue that can
cause front axle damage, Chrysler said.
After two of the heavy duty trucks sustained front axle
damage, Chrysler's engineers found that some trucks were subject
to a condition that may cause the front prop shaft to bind or
fracture, resulting in power loss, the company said.
Dealers will replace or repair the front axles at no cost to
customers, Chrysler said.
The recall affects about 5,600 model year 2012 Ram 4500 and
5500 trucks in the United States, and another 1,300 in Canada.