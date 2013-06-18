DETROIT, June 18 Chrysler Group LLC gave in to government pressure and said it would recall 2.7 million older Jeep models, after initially fighting a recall request from U.S. regulators.

While Chrysler stood by its assertion that the vehicles are not defective, the automaker acknowledged consumer apprehension about vehicle safety.

The recall will affect Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs from model years 1993 to 2004 and Jeep Liberty SUVs from 2002 to 2007.

Chrysler said it may upgrade the rear structure of the vehicles, which have fuel tanks situated behind the rear axle.