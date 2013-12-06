DETROIT Dec 6 Chrysler Group is recalling a small number of Dodge Dart cars in the United States because the front seat-mounted side airbags may not deploy, according to safety regulators.

The automaker, controlled by Fiat SpA, is recalling 374 Dart cars from model year 2013 that were equipped with the "Mopar 13" trim package because the airbags may not have been properly installed in the seat, according to documents filed with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Chrysler is not aware of any injuries or accidents related to the issue, according to the NHTSA documents.

Chrysler will inspect the vehicles and reinstall the airbags if necessary at no cost to the owner, according to the NHTSA documents. The recall is expected to begin this month.