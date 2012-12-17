Dec 17 Chrysler Group LLC is expected
to build the industry's first nine-speed automatic transmission
in late 2013 at a plant north of Indianapolis if it wins final
approval of a 10-year tax break from local authorities,
according to a source familiar with the company's plans.
The automaker on Monday received preliminary approval of the
tax abatement from Tipton County, Indiana. Chrysler has said it
plans to invest $162 million in a transmission plant there if
the Tipton City Council finalizes the tax deal on Tuesday.
Another tax abatement is being sought by Chrysler at the
city council in Kokomo, Indiana, where the automaker has four
transmission plants. Chrysler would not offer figures for the
tax abatement in Kokomo, which goes before its council on Monday
night.
Chrysler has announced a $1.3 billion investment to upgrade
its Kokomo transmission plants to meet demand for transmissions
in its vehicles. Chrysler's U.S. vehicle sales through November
were up 20 percent to 1.46 million.
Chrysler is ramping up production of its transmissions in
Indiana, and has said it was preparing for production of a
nine-speed automatic transmission at one of the Indiana plants.
An industry first, the nine-speed transmission will be used
on a variety of front-wheel-drive vehicles, including the Dodge
Dart and the next-generation Chrysler 200, the company has said.
The plant in Tipton County is about 15 to 20 miles from the
automaker's Kokomo plants.
Tipton County officials said the tax break is for a plant
outside Tipton that has been standing vacant for more than four
years. The building was constructed to house a transmission
plant to be operated jointly by Chrysler and Germany's Getrag
Transmission.
The plant never opened. After Chrysler went into bankruptcy
in 2009, ownership of the facility shifted to a trust of
building contractors. It was purchased by Boulder, Colorado,
real estate firm W.W. Reynolds, which has it on the market for
$39.5 million, said Linda Williamson, economic development
director for Tipton County.
Chrysler said on Monday it has not made a final decision on
the Tipton County project.
"While we appreciate their support, there are several more
steps that need to be completed before we can fully confirm our
plans for Tipton," said Chrysler in a statement.