* Cars 'talk' to each other to stop crashes, traffic jams
* Wireless technology sees more than current radar systems
* "Talking" cars might avert or allay 80 pct of crashes
By Deepa Seetharaman
ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug 21 Michael Knight in the
television series "Knight Rider" had one. Pixar made a movie
about them. Now the U.S. government is testing a fleet of
so-called "talking" cars that may help American drivers avoid
crashes and traffic jams.
Over the next year, U.S. officials and the University of
Michigan will fit nearly 3,000 cars, trucks and buses with
wireless devices that track other vehicles' speed and location,
alert drivers to congestion or change a traffic light to green.
Granted, these cars will not be as chatty as actor David
Hasselhoff's talking car KITT in the popular 1980s series
"Knight Rider," or the cast of Pixar's animated movie "Cars."
But they will warn about potential crashes through loud beeps,
flashes or vibrations in the driver's seat.
In fact, "vehicle-to-vehicle" communication might help avoid
or reduce the severity of four out of five crashes that occur
when the driver is not impaired, U.S. safety regulators said.
"This is a big deal and I think everybody here believes this
has a lot of promise," Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood told
reporters on Tuesday at an Ann Arbor, Michigan, event.
"But until we see the data, until the study is complete, we
won't know with certainty what promise it really has. A year
from now I think we will."
The results of the experiment will help the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration decide if the technology should be
mandatory. A decision on such a rule would not be made until the
test ends in August 2013, LaHood added.
The road test underway now is the largest of its kind. The
vehicles will be driven in Ann Arbor, a college town of nearly
28 square miles with a population of nearly 115,000.
Eight major automakers, including General Motors Co
and Toyota Motor Corp, supplied the cars. The test will
cost $25 million, with 80 percent of the money coming from the
Transportation Department.
'SEEING EVERYBODY'
The vehicles will also be able to communicate with roadside
devices in 29 areas in Ann Arbor. If conditions are safe, the
vehicles can change the traffic light to green or let the driver
know if a light is about to change.
Connected vehicle systems use a technology similar to Wifi
called dedicated short range communication, which is unlikely to
be vulnerable to interference, U.S. officials said.
The cars can track other cars' location and speed. They can
also determine if a driver is braking or turning the wheel.
Details such as the license number or VIN number are not shared.
Automakers currently use radars or cameras to spot problems.
Ford Motor Co's cross-traffic alert system uses two rear
radars to detect passing vehicles within 45 feet (14 meters)
when a driver pulls out of a parking spot.
Radar systems that alert drivers to a possible head-on
collision have a reach of up to 200 meters, said John Scally,
manager of electric safety and driver assist systems for Honda
Motor Co Ltd's U.S. development arm.
The wireless system, however, can detect cars up to 300
meters away. This system can also alert drivers if a nearby but
unseen car brakes suddenly. Radar systems cannot detect vehicles
around a corner and out of view.
"We've done things with cameras and radars to look for
vehicles around you and on the side. But those are just using
proximity sensors," Scally said. "This will allow us to see
everybody around us," he said of the wireless system.
BEEPS AND BUZZING
The road test represents the second phase of the Department
of Transportation's connected vehicle safety program. In a study
conducted in 2011 and early 2012, the department found that nine
out of 10 drivers had a "highly favorable" opinion of
vehicle-to-vehicle technology.
Each automaker has found a different way of alerting drivers
to potential crashes. Many automakers use loud beeps or sounds
or a certain message on the digital instrument cluster. Others
use more discreet haptic systems, which vibrate the driver's
seat or steering wheel.
Some use all three. Ford uses beeps, red LED lights and a
vibrating seat to tell the driver to slow down, said Ford's
technical leader for vehicle communications Michael Shulman.
Executives said it is crucial that vehicles' safety alerts
are not overly sensitive. Too many warnings would likely annoy
drivers who might turn them off or ignore them outright.
"We want people to get warnings when they need warnings,"
Shulman said. "But we don't want them to get alerts when there's
a car in another lane that's not really a threat."