DETROIT, April 2 Mike Jackson, chief executive
officer of AutoNation, the largest U.S. auto dealer
group, said on Wednesday he was bullish on auto sales and the
economy in general now that what he called an "epic winter" is
over.
"I'm happy to declare the epic winter of 2014 officially
over," said Jackson on CNBC. "Business in the last 10 days of
March was simply phenomenal, and that follows 10 weeks of very
quiet showroom traffic and very quiet sales.
"I think this is final proof that this epic winter of 2014
really did disrupt the entire economy."
On Tuesday, automakers said March sales rose 5.7 percent
from a year earlier, well above expectations of a 2 percent
increase. This translates into an annualized selling rate of
16.4 million vehicles.
"This is confirmation that the consumer is coming out of
hibernation," Jackson said.
Monthly auto sales are seen as an early indicator of
consumer spending, particularly for big-ticket items. Sales of
those products are often tied to the confidence consumers have
in the economy and of being able to hold onto their jobs.
Jackson said all aspects of Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based
AutoNation's customer business, including new cars, used cars
and automotive service, were down before the last third of
March.
He also said he expected U.S. auto sales this year to top 16
million for the first time since pre-recession 2007, when they
were 16.1 million.
For the 10 years that ended in 2007, auto sales averaged
16.7 million vehicles, then bottomed out at 10.4 million in 2009
and have been steadily gaining since.
LMC Automotive analyst Jeff Schuster said on Wednesday that
the industry research firm was keeping its forecast for the year
at 16.1 million new vehicles.
"If we get a couple more months like March, then that may
change things," Schuster said in a telephone interview.
Jackson said pent-up demand from consumers who have been
delaying new-vehicle purchases during economic uncertainty and a
cold winter played into the strength expected for auto sales in
the coming months.
Americans are driving older cars and trucks, on average 11
years old, than ever before.
AutoNation said it had sidelined all of the cars in the
General Motors Co recall several weeks ago. The automaker
has recalled 2.6 million vehicles that potentially have faulty
ignition switches.
An AutoNation spokesman said on Wednesday that those cars
were a small part of the company's business, at less than 100
vehicles. AutoNation sold about 205,000 used and 293,000 new
vehicles in 2013.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)