UPDATE 2-Siemens, Bombardier in talks about rail JV -sources
* Siemens shares rise to record high of 129.80 euros (Adds detail on potential combined company and obstacles, rivals, background, analyst and fund manager comment, shares)
WASHINGTON Feb 4 Continental Automotive Systems is recalling 5 million Honda, Fiat Chyrsler and other vehicles to replace air bag control units built over a five year period that may be defective, according to documents made public on Thursday.
The unit of Germany-based Continental AG told the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the electronic systems built from 2006 through 2010 and used in 5 million vehicles may fail and air bags may not deploy in the event of a crash.
Honda Motor Co said late Wednesday is recalling 341,000 2008-2010 Accord cars to replace the control units.
On Thursday, Fiat Chrysler said it is recalling 112,000 vehicles for the same issue, including the 2009 Dodge Journey, 2008-2009 Dodge Grand Caravan and Chrysler Town and Country and 2009 Volkswagen Routan that it previously assembled for the German automaker. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Susan Heavey)
* Siemens shares rise to record high of 129.80 euros (Adds detail on potential combined company and obstacles, rivals, background, analyst and fund manager comment, shares)
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Mexico's retailers' association said on Tuesday that sales at stores open at least a year rose 3.1 percent in March compared to same month a year earlier.