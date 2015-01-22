(Changes dateline to Washington, recasts with confirmation,
By Eric Beech
WASHINGTON Jan 22 The U.S. auto safety
regulator plans to change its vehicle safety ratings program to
include automatic emergency braking systems, putting pressure on
automakers to add those features to new cars and trucks,
Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said on Thursday.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
(NHTSA)will add the braking systems to the recommended safety
features included in its New Car Assessment Program, which
awards up to five stars for vehicles based on safety.
Whether a vehicle has the braking systems will not impact
how many stars it receives, which currently is based on crash
tests.
Foxx, who made the announcement at the Washington Auto Show,
said adding the braking systems to assessment program would
encourage consumers to consider them when purchasing a vehicle
and pressure automakers to make the innovation more widely
available.
The proposed change to the program, which will undergo a
60-day public comment period, was first reported by the Detroit
News.
An automatic braking system utilizes forward-looking sensors
to detect an impending collision and applies the brakes, or
applies additional braking pressure if the driver is not
pressing hard enough on the pedal.
Foxx said in the future NHTSA would also consider including
the braking systems not just as a recommended safety feature but
as part of the five-star ratings themselves.
According to NHTSA data, one-third of all police-reported
crashes in 2013 involved a rear-end collision with another
vehicle. The agency said it found that in many crashes drivers
did not apply the brakes or did not apply them fully before the
crash.
NHTSA's support of automatic braking could benefit a number
of automotive suppliers, including companies that make brake
components and electronic controls, as well as such related
technologies as sensors, microprocessors and software.
Traditional brake component suppliers include Germany's
Continental AG, South Korea's Mando Corp,
Italy's Brembo SpA and England's TI Automotive
. They also include these Japanese companies: Akebono
Brake Industry Co, Aisin Seiki Co, Denso Corp
and Nissan Kogyo Co.
Leading U.S. brake component suppliers include TRW
Automotive Holdings and WABCO Holdings.
As more manufacturers incorporate automatic braking into
collision avoidance systems, some non-traditional suppliers
stand to benefit as well.
They include Israeli startup Mobileye, a maker of
vision software for vehicle cameras, and Nvidia, a
Silicon Valley chipmaker that has begun supplying high-powered
microprocessors to automakers.
