DETROIT Dec 2 Automakers are sustaining record
transaction prices for new vehicles by stretching out loan
payments for less credit-worthy customers, according to a new
report Wednesday from credit monitoring company Experian.
As vehicle prices rise, U.S. consumers are battling to keep
monthly payments affordable by taking out longer-term loans, or
relying on lease deals which usually hold monthly payments lower
than a comparable loan.
Experian found leases accounted for about 27 percent of new
vehicle purchases in the third quarter, a record level.
Financing of new vehicle purchases reached 86.6 percent, also a
record level.
Experian's report showed more people are taking out loans
with payment periods longer than six years and the average
credit score for consumer loans on new vehicles is 710, the
lowest since before the Great Recession.
The average amount taken out for new vehicle loans rose 4
percent from a year earlier to $28,936, a record since Experian
started making its quarterly auto financing reports public in
2006.
"As the price for a new or used vehicle continues to rise,
leasing has become a more viable financing option for consumers
looking to maintain an affordable monthly payment," said Melinda
Zabritski, Experian's senior director of automotive finance.
Zabritski said consumers save an average of $84 per month by
leasing rather than buying a new vehicle, but warned consumers
must be aware of leasing provisions such as mileage caps that
can greatly increase costs.
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York last month reported
that by the end of the third quarter, U.S. auto loan balances
reached $1.05 trillion.
Kelley Blue Book this week said the average price paid for a
new vehicle in the United States rose to a record $33,800.
Automaker-owned "captive" financing fell sharply in the
recession, but now is back in force as Experian found that
automaker-linked financing that can boost company profit rose to
52 percent, from 37 percent a year earlier.
Most major automakers including each of the top four sellers
in the U.S. market, General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co
, Toyota Motor Corp and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
make auto loans.
U.S. auto sales are on a course to hit a record high this
year, topping the 17.35 million vehicles sold in 2000, after
November sales were issued by automakers on Tuesday.
