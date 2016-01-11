* Researchers developing cyber defences for cars
* Security breach has already caused recall
* Premium cars use more software code than fighter jets
Most cars today are equipped with some level of connectivity
and self-driving vehicles are being developed. Given this level
of sophistication, protecting cars from contamination with
malicious software has become big business.
"We view this as a potential $10 billion market opportunity
over the next five years," said Daniel Ives, an analyst with FBR
Capital Markets in New York.
"As we have seen with cyber security over the past decade,
the lion's share of the innovation going after this market is
from Israel and Silicon Valley."
The threat appears real enough.
Fiat Chrysler recalled 1.4 million vehicles to
install new software last year after cybersecurity researchers
showed they could turn off a Jeep Cherokee's engine as it drove
. Software manipulation, albeit intentional, was
also behind Volkswagen's emissions scandal.
From its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Check Point, one
of the world's largest cyber security firms, pioneered the
computer firewall two decades ago. It hopes to repeat that
success with a security capsule for vehicles.
Connected cars need a two-pronged defence.
First, they must make sure nothing bad gets in, like a virus
sneaking through a navigation system. Then they have to keep
internal communications secure to allow functions like side-view
mirrors which angle down when vehicles are put into reverse.
Check Point is focusing on protecting the car's external
gateway, said Alon Kantor, vice president of business
development. After two years of meeting carmakers and their top
suppliers, he said they now have a working "proof of concept".
"The car manufacturers didn't know exactly what cyber
security was. We had to study the networks in different cars. It
was mutual learning," Kantor said.
With Check Point's system, everything going in and out of
the car passes through the company's cloud-based network, where
it is inspected in real time and malware is blocked.
"The idea is to prevent the next recall and handle all
security and updates over the air," Kantor said.
VULNERABILITIES
Experts warn that hackers may eventually try to track
driving patterns, interfere with fleet management or falsify
information passed electronically to insurers.
"Automakers are working to keep pace with the dynamic nature
of cyber threats by incorporating security by design, developing
internal expertise, and cultivating partnerships -- both
procedural and operational -- with organisations specialising in
cyber defense," says the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, a
Washington-based association of 12 of the largest car makers.
Some 420 million connected cars will be on the road in 2018,
and the number has risen 57 percent annually since 2013,
according to market researcher IDATE.
Technology companies are alive to the business opportunity.
Last week, Harman International Industries, a maker
of connected car systems, said it was buying Israeli-founded
cyber defense start-up TowerSec to protect its products with
market-ready platforms. Israeli media estimated the deal at $70
million.
Technology giants like IBM and CISCO have
asked their teams in Israel to work on protecting cars.
"What makes cars so vulnerable to attack is that they are
such complex systems," said Yaron Wolfsthal, head of the IBM
research center in the desert city of Beersheba.
Premium cars, put together from a complex supply chain, can
run on up to 100 million lines of software code -- about 12
times more than in the new F-35 stealth fighter jet.
Like other global technology firms, IBM set up a branch in
Beersheba two years ago when the military began moving
operations there, including elite intelligence and cyber warfare
units whose graduates are behind many of Israel's private sector
successes.
IBM has developed a comprehensive prototype, Wolfsthal said,
and is looking to integrate it with a car manufacturer. The
programme will be connected to other IBM systems that can spot
patterns of broader security breaches.
NEW SKILLS
None of the handful of companies in Israel that spoke with
Reuters would give the names of carmakers with whom they are
talking. But the pitching process can include exposing them to
the vulnerability of their own models.
Check Point said it showed executives from a few large
automakers that it can hijack their car's external communication
channel using a handheld transceiver and frequency jammer, both
of which can be bought on eBay for a few hundred dollars, and a
laptop computer running open-source software.
Also based in Tel Aviv, Argus Cyber Security developed a
defence system that protects a car's internal networks as well
as the external wireless connection.
The start-up was founded by graduates of the military's
cyber intelligence unit and in September raised $26 million,
including from auto supplier Magna International.
Yoni Heilbronn, the company's head of marketing, was the
only foreigner to appear at a closed-door session last year in
the U.S. Congress discussing how to protect connected cars.
"Car manufacturers for the last 100 years simply built cars
and were very good at doing that. Cyber security is generally
not their core competence," he said. "This is where it comes
back to Israel."
