(Corrects to reflect that the lenders are all being
investigated but not all have been subpoenaed in paragraph 6)
By Peter Rudegeair
NEW YORK Nov 19 The amount of U.S. borrowers
that were at least two months behind on their car loan payments
jumped sharply in the third quarter, according to a report on
Wednesday from Experian Automotive.
The 60-day delinquency rate for U.S. auto loans rose nearly
9 percent to 0.62 percent in the third quarter from the same
period in 2013. In contrast, delinquency rates for the industry
in the second quarter were unchanged at 0.58 percent from their
level a year earlier.
Melinda Zabritski, Experian's senior director of automotive
credit, said in a statement the rise in delinquencies was
expected given that loans to subprime borrowers have taken up a
growing proportion of the auto finance market in recent
quarters.
Nearly two out of every five auto loans that were
outstanding as of the third quarter went to subprime borrowers,
or those with credit scores less than 660 on a scale of 300 to
850, according to Experian Automotive.
The share of auto loans that went to "deep subprime"
borrowers with credit scores between 300 and 500 rose to 3.84
percent from 3.57 percent in the third quarter of 2013.
Subprime auto lending practices at banks, auto finance
companies and automakers' in-house finance arms have come under
regulatory scrutiny in recent months. Law enforcement officials
and regulators are investigating Ally Financial Inc,
Capital One Financial Corp, Santander Consumer USA
Holdings Inc, GM Financial and other lenders over car
loans they made to less creditworthy borrowers.
(Reporting by Peter Rudegeair; Editing by Chris Reese)